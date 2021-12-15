What to expect if attending Christmas in the Park

Starting on December 16, 2021, the twelve days of Christmas festival at Moncus Park will kick off at 5:00 pm.

As people come out to partake in the Christmas in the Park festivities, some might wonder where the best parking can be found.

According to Moncus Park officials, attendees will be asked to park at Cajun field. From there a shuttle will drop off people at the park.

"We're encouraging folks to park at Cajun field and we've got a free shuttle from Cajun Field down to the park so it will drop off right over here to the left of the circle and then it'll make its a way over here. So, a short drive from Cajun Field over here, not dark, nothing to worry about," JP Macfayden Operations Director at Moncus Park said.

Because of COVID-19, attendees are asked to wear masks while on the shuttle. Once exiting, masks can be removed when entering the park.

For everyone that wants to come out, there’s going to be different entertainment and food choices each night of the festival.

JP Macfayden says each night of this event will include fun for the family so that everyone can enjoy.

“We encourage folks to come out more than once. There will be different bands, different choirs every night. Different kids activities, different vendors, different food choices, so lots of opportunities to come out enjoy with family and friends and enjoy the holiday season," Macfayden said.

