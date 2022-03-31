Tuskegee Airman play comes to Lafayette

Black Angels Over Tuskegee is a play that highlighting the legacy of the Tuskegee Airman.

A rendition of their journey will be in Lafayette at the Heymann Performing Arts Center Thursday.

The Tuskegee airmen were the first African American fighter pilots in WWII. Who trained in Tuskegee, Alabama. Six men embarking upon a journey to become the first black aviators in the United States Army Air forces during racial segregation and Jim Crow idealism. Paving the way for integration in the armed forces.

“The U.S. military created a camp out there to train African American soldiers. And they picked Tuskegee because of the ground that was very fertile. With the moisture in the ground so they were able to build a wonderful air field because of the ground was so wet,” Director and writer Layon Gray said.

The Alexandria native, UL graduate, and writer and director of the play says it all came together.

Nearly 12 years ago after a conversation with one of the airmen, Jerry Hodges.

“I Spoke with Jerry Hodges, who’s still living and is in his late 90’s now, he lives in Los Angeles Hodges said.

“Just listening to them talk about their journey has really made my mind stronger and to know as a human if they can succeed and excel. I have no excuse not to continue doing great things in this world today,” he added.

This play has been played all over the world including Broadway and Los angeles.

And has been transformative for even the cast.

“They were the ones that came out with all the obstacles they had to face. When they were told their brains were too small, they were smart enough,” story narrator Thaddeus Daniels said.

“Sometimes it may make you a little angry but the next second you’re going to laugh. And then you’re going to cry. But to ride that roller coaster of emotion lets you know that you’re alive,” Daniels said.

Black Angels Over Tuskegee will begin Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. Order tickets here.

