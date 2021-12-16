Turkey giveaway taking place Saturday in Lafayette

A turkey giveaway will take place over the weekend in Lafayette.

State Representative Vincent Pierre says that the giveaway will take place Saturday, December 18, at the Super One on Willow Street near the Evangeline Thruway.

Turkeys will be given away from 10:00 am until 11:30 am.

"We're just so happy that our wonderful partner Super One, Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, is going to partner with us and distribute turkeys to people throughout our community," said Pierre.

Last year, around 250 turkeys were handed out during the Thanksgiving holiday to families who were experiencing food insecurity.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel