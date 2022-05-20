Truck Drivers Are Upset With the High Gas Prices

Since gas has gone up to $4.19 and diesel has gone up to $5.15 truck drivers who are owners and operators have been overwhelmed by the price jump.

A Lafayette Native who owns and operates his own trucking company says before the gas prices increased his trucking company business has been on the up.

He was able to let his drivers travel in all parts of the country. He also says since diesel prices are about $5 per gallon he has to limit his drivers, which cuts into his profit margins.

“It’s really affecting your bottom line. Let’s say you form 1 thousand acres your normal budget will be 1 million dollars your current fuel prices your budget will now go up to 5 million dollars so it’s about a 40 to 50 dollar increase in our products. You really need fuel, diesel and natural gas to make your fertilizer, which is up to about 60 to 70 percent,” said Eddie Lewis.