Truck damages St. John the Evangelist cemetery in Lafayette

The cemetery at St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette received damage overnight after a vehicle drove into it.

Officials at the cathedral say that at around 1:40 am a large truck drove into a gate in the 500 block of Convent Street, damaging it and several graves.

The church says it does not have an exact number but believe around 3 or 4 graves were damaged. Police tell us they are investigating but have no suspects or leads at this time.

The vehicle they say, drove off after the crash heading down Azeala Street The cathedral is working with police to find the person responsible.

The vehicle is possibly a dark colored 2007 – 2014 Ford F-250 with cab lights on the roof, missing both its front grill and passenger side door mirror.

The vehicle also has extensive front end damage. Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

KATC has reached out to the diocese for comment on the crash.

