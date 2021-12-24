Ford trucks stolen from Saints Street area, one recovered

LAFAYETTE — Two Ford trucks were stolen from Saints Street area Thursday morning around 4 A.M., according to reports.

They say it was an F150 and an F250 on Azalea Street and Souvenir Gate.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson tells KATC the F150 reported missing was recovered at 8:29 P.M. today on the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street.

A 17-year-old juvenile from Lafayette was arrested by LPD in reference to the case.

The F250 has yet to be recovered and is still missing from the 100 block of Souvenir Gate.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact Lafayette Police Department.

