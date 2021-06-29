Trial underway for brothers accused in slaying of boxer

The jury in a Lafayette Parish murder trial on Monday watched 29 brief surveillance video clips collected from four addresses in the neighborhood where Brandon Broussard was ambushed as he exited his truck in the driveway of his girlfriend’s Grossie Lane home, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Together, the clips pieced together what took place before, during and after Broussard was gunned down in front of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son just before 11 p.m. Oct. 13, 2018, the newspaper reports.

Sgt. Shannon Deshotel of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office explained to the trial jury prior to playing each clip the camera location and angle. He also noted the significance of what he saw in each clip, the Advocate reports.

