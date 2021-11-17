Traffic signal installation underway at Verot School Road and Vincent intersection

Traffic signals are going up at a busy intersection on Verot School Road in Lafayette.

In April, KATC spoke with Lafayette Consolidated Government about the traffic issues residents in the area wanted addressed. A meeting in 2019 brought up concerns from residents who said that traffic had increased through neighborhoods.

Warren Abadie, LCG Traffic Road and Bridges Director stated that the new traffic signal is warranted because of the high number of traffic crashes at the Verot School Road and Vincent Road intersection.

This week, crews have been working on setting up the light at Verot and Vincent Road. Drivers will see traffic cones and signs in the area.

No major closures were expected for the installation. So far, no closures have been needed for work.

In April, Abadie stated that the installation is believed to be the right solution.

"We believe this is the right solution for this intersection and looking forward to getting it done," he said.

