New traffic light coming to intersection at Verot School Rd., Vincent Rd.

A new traffic signal is coming to the busy Lafayette intersection of Verot School Road and Vincent Road.

Residents have previously voiced their frustration regarding the intersection, specifically its turning lanes. At a 2019 meeting, state transportation officials received feedback from concerned citizens, some who said there were a lot of drivers going through neighborhoods that did not always have such a high amount of traffic.

Lafayette Consolidated Government Traffic Road and Bridges Director Warren Abadie says LCG is working to resolve the issues at that intersection with a new traffic signal.

Studies have shown that a traffic signal is warranted because of the number of traffic crashes at the intersection, explained Abadie.

Because Verot School Road is a state highway, the signal requires a state permit, which LCG has already submitted. The new signal has been designed and Abadie said as soon as the state permit is received from the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), installation is set to begin. That should take anywhere from 60-90 days.

Abadie said LCG understands the need for the traffic signal to be installed quickly, adding officials will try to expedite the process as much as possible.

"We believe this is the right solution for this intersection and looking forward to getting it done," he said.

No major road closures are expected. LCG will provide updates on the signal installation on its website and social media pages.

