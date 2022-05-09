Town hall Tuesday for Carencro Heights construction plans

On Tuesday, officials in Lafayette Parish will hold a town hall meeting to discuss the construction of a new Carencro Heights Elementary.

The Town Hall will be on May 10, 2022, and begins at 6:00 pm in the Carencro High School cafeteria.

It is hosted by District 2 Board President Tommy Angelle and Carencro Heights Elementary School Principal Alysia Messa.

According to an agenda, officials will discuss the design timeline and construction process for the new Carencro Heights Elementary School. Jason Hargrave and Ron Lee with Barras Architects will be on hand to present the plans to the public.

LPSB approved a proposal last year for a new Carencro Heights elementary along with two other schools, Prairie Elementary and Lafayette High School. Read more here

A town hall meeting for Lafayette High was held in March 2022. There, plans for the new school building and construction were shared with the public.

