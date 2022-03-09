School board unveils plans for future of Lafayette High School

A town hall was held Tuesday night to discuss the future of Lafayette High School.

Dozens gathered inside the LHS auditorium on March 8 for a presentation by school board members on the proposed construction plans for the new school building and campus.

The presentation included the first renderings of the new facility and the process used to assess locations for the new school's footprint on the existing site on Congress Street.

"There is a tremendous amount of history and one of the things we're trying to do is retain buildings where we can so we can still get the old look of the campus with a new facility inside," said School Board Member Justin Centanni. "That's really going to be a focus on the legacy of Lafayette High and what it's meant to the City of Lafayette for the last 100 years."

The building, according to plans, will be three stories and accommodate 2,300 students. That's 400 more than the current student population at LHS.

"They saw Southside High School, they saw this new high school and these kids, you can tell, they understood what a new high school could look like," said Rebuild LHS Member Kathleen Espinoza. "I think this next generation and current generation of high school students absolutely will recognize the difference."

Construction of the new school will begin behind the current facility meaning decisions will have to be made on accommodating athletics and extracurricular activities.

The goal is to have the new school ready by the summer of 2025.

