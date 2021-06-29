Tips on how to keep pets safe during Fourth of July

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is providing tips on how to keep animals safe during Fourth of July celebrations.

Shelley Delahoussaye, director of the animal shelter, said the number of dogs brought to the shelter increases after Fourth of July celebrations.

"We get calls from owners whose dogs escaped from their yard or jerked out of their collars while leashed at a fireworks event. We do our best to reunite the lost animals with their owners, but prevention is key for these situations," Delahoussaye said.

Delahoussaye recommends these steps to keep pets safe:

Avoid taking dogs to fireworks displays.

Keep them indoors if fireworks are set off in your neighborhood.

Make sure they are wearing a collar with an ID tag.

Make sure microchip information is up to date with correct phone numbers.

Exercise them earlier in the day to tire them out.

Distract them with a favorite toy or chew.

Use white noise like a radio or TV to drown out the noise.

If you lose your pet or find someone else's, contact the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center at 337-291-5644.

KATC has a list of Fourth of July celebrations around Acadiana find those here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel