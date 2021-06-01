Independence Day celebrations across Acadiana

Here is a list of Independence Day events in Acadiana. If you would like your event added to this list, send the information to news@katctv.com.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

JULY 3RD

Sugar Mill Pond Independence Celebrations

July 3 at Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville from 5 pm to 9 pm. Fireworks show, live music by DG & The Freetown Sound.

JULY 4TH

Uncle Sam's Jam

Uncle Sam’s Jam is a free-entry, family-friendly event held in Parc International from 5-9 pm, featuring live music by Julian Primeaux and tunes by DJ RV. Kids activities will also be on-site. Ice chests are asked to be kept at home, as there will be food, beverages, and a cash bar on site. The night will conclude with a Blue Monday Mission Fireworks Special, followed by a firework display.

Along with celebrating, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana and the Acadiana Veteran Alliance. Donations are also welcome at the entrance tent. Over the past few years, Uncle Sam’s Jam presented by Lafayette Roofing & General Contractors LLC was typically celebrated on July 3rd, but this year, Uncle Sam’s Jam takes place on July 4th.

For more information, follow Uncle Sam’s Jam’s Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/events/1879394862258945. Should you have any further questions regarding Uncle Sam’s Jam or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor for Uncle Sam’s Jam, contact Maaike Erents at maaike@socialentertainment.net.

VERMILION PARISH

JUNE 30 - JULY 4

Erath 4th of July Celebration

The annual 4th of July Festival in Erath is back this year. This year the festival will take place from June 30 - July 4. It will feature carnival rides, food, live entertainment, and a fireworks display.

Further details on the festival are expected to be announced soon. Last year the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents were still able to enjoy a fireworks display.

To keep up with the latest information and details, follow Erath 4th of July's Facebook page.

