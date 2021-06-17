Mardi Gras in July event announced

The Cazan Center in Mamou announced Thursday something special for this 4th of July weekend: Mardi Gras in July - a three-day celebration of independence, Cajun culture, and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“As more people are getting vaccinated and looking to celebrate not only our country’s freedom but freedom from the necessary COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Cazan Center is pleased to host this Mardi Gras-themed event. Although we had to miss our authentic Mardi Gras celebrations this year, we hope that this event will invoke the spirit of community and celebration that brings people across the country to Louisiana for Mardi Gras each year,” said Cazan Center CEO Valerie S. Cahill.

The Cazan Center is partnering with Fred’s Lounge and TeD’s Lounge in order to produce this free-to-the-public event. Festivities will kick off at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2, with performances by New Orleans saxophonist Joseph Crachiola, Big Chief Alfred Doucette, and the Mardi Gras Babydolls. Other performers TBA. In addition, an exhibition of one of Big Chief Doucette’s suits will be on display as part of the celebration. There will be an art market, vendors, food, music, and more throughout the weekend. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the best that Louisiana has to offer with us!

Guests who book a room for this event will receive a free late check-out at the haunted and historic Hotel Cazan.

For those unable to attend this event will be live-streamed by #vanlife YouTube channel Calerain.

Any business looking to sponsor or set up a vendor table at this event, as well as any performers wishing to participate should contact the Cazan Center at 504-427-3641 Any artist wishing to participate in the art market should contact Shawn at 337-717-9065.

------------------------------------------------------------

