Three local Olympians presented with key to the City of Lafayette

In a ceremony on Friday, three Olympic athletes from Acadiana were presented with a key to the City of Lafayette.

Olympians Morgann LeLeux, Aliaksei Shostak, and Nicole Ahsinger were honored in a ceremony on July 2 at City Parish-Hall.

LeLeux, a New Iberia native, will compete in the pole vault competition in Tokyo. She qualified for a spot on the U.S. Track and Field Team Saturday at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

A parade will be held in her hometown of New Iberia on Friday night. See the details.

Nicole Ahsinger and Aliaksei Shostak, who both live and train in Lafayette, will compete at the Olympics in trampoline.

The two were named to the USA Trampoline Olympic Team following the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships last month in St. Louis, Missouri.

