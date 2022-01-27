Three indicted in connection with fatal Seafood Lane shooting

A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up three indictments in the September 2021 slaying of Christopher Williams.

The incident happened on Seafood Lane on September 17 at about 1:20 a.m. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to the area by a report of a car crash, and while they were on their way they got another call about a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle, Williams, 36, dead of gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted three people in three separate indictments: Cartel Derouselle, 17; Brian Derouselle, 34; and Lason Ellis Edmond, 20.

Cartel Derouselle is accused of the second-degree murder of Williams, and attempted second degree murder of another person. He's also accused of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

Brian Derouselle is accused of principal to the second-degree murder of Williams, principal to the attempted second-degree mruder of another person, and felony obstruction of justice. He has been in the Lafayette Parish jail since he was arrested a few days after Williams' death. Bond was set for his release, but he also has a probation hold.

Edmon is accused of the second-degree murder of Williams. He also has been in the Lafayette Parish jail since his arrest shortly after the death. His bond is set at $450,000.