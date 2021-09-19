One arrested in Friday homicide

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested one man in connection with the slaying of a Lafayette man.

Lason Edmond, 20, was booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, jail records show.

Deputies say he is accused in connection with a homicide that happened early Friday.

Christopher Williams, 36, of Lafayette was found by deputies at about 1:20 a.m. on Friday when they responded to a vehicle crash in the 200 block of Seafood Lane.

They received an almost simultaneous report of a possible shooting in that area.

Williams, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, was found dead by responding deputies.

Additional arrests are pending and this investigation remains ongoing, deputies say.