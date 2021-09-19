Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

One arrested in Friday homicide

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Handcuffs
Posted at 5:56 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 18:56:29-04

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested one man in connection with the slaying of a Lafayette man.

Lason Edmond, 20, was booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, jail records show.

Deputies say he is accused in connection with a homicide that happened early Friday.

Christopher Williams, 36, of Lafayette was found by deputies at about 1:20 a.m. on Friday when they responded to a vehicle crash in the 200 block of Seafood Lane.

They received an almost simultaneous report of a possible shooting in that area.

Williams, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, was found dead by responding deputies.

Additional arrests are pending and this investigation remains ongoing, deputies say.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.