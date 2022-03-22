Three arrested in connection with Mardi Gras catalytic converter thefts

Watch
Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 17:13:38-04

Scott Police have arrested a local man and two juveniles in connection with the Mardi Gras thefts of catalytic converters.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Cameron Street after several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked at a local business. The thefts happened on Mardi Gras.

Travis Landry, 18, of Breaux Bridge, and two juveniles were identified as the suspects. The juveniles are accused of Criminal Trespassing and 4 counts of Theft, and Landry is accused of Criminal Trespassing, 4 counts of Theft and 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles.

