Thousands of LUS customers lose power Thursday after shortage involving squirrel

Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 11:43:43-04

Thousands of LUS customers were without power Thursday morning in Lafayette after a shortage involving a squirrel.

An LUS spokesperson says that at around 7:30 am a squirrel shorted out a distribution bus when it got between an insulator and ground.

The shortage resulted in around 3,500 customers without power until about 8:10 a.m. Power has been restored to those affected.

The squirrel, LUS says, did not survive.
