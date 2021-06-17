Thousands of LUS customers lose power Thursday after shortage involving squirrel

Thousands of LUS customers were without power Thursday morning in Lafayette after a shortage involving a squirrel.

An LUS spokesperson says that at around 7:30 am a squirrel shorted out a distribution bus when it got between an insulator and ground.

The shortage resulted in around 3,500 customers without power until about 8:10 a.m. Power has been restored to those affected.

The squirrel, LUS says, did not survive.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel