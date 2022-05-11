This month, Sharing Smiles Day will provide free dental care to children

LAFAYETTE — Children will be able to receive needed dental care at no cost during Sharing Smiles Day on May 22, 2022.

In Lafayette, Taylor Dental partnered with Benevis, a national dental services organization for the seventh annual Sharing Smiles Day. Sharing Smiles Day is a volunteer event that provides a free day of dental care to uninsured children and their families.

According to Benevis, Previous Sharing Smiles Day events have provided dental relief to over 2,000 uninsured patients across 16 states. This year, volunteer doctors and staff from 21 Benevis partner dental offices will participate in the free day of dental care for uninsured and underinsured children.

Adults are welcome at select offices ONLY. Patients 19 years or older are REQUIRED to pre-register for treatment. Pre-registration will open on March 12, 2022, and close on May 21, 2022.

Each patient will be examined to determine treatment needs. Available treatments will include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care. Treatments will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and treatment offerings will be determined by the dentist.

If your child is insured through Medicaid or has other insurance, please call us at 877-878-1590 to make an appointment that is convenient for you. In previous years, more than 700 dentists and team members hosted free dental care days at 43 dental offices in 12 states.

Do You Qualify?



18 years of age or younger

Adults are welcome at select offices ONLY

Do not have Medicaid, uninsured or underinsured in dental coverage

Patients 19 years or older are REQUIRED to pre-register for treatment

Services to be provided as deemed necessary by the dentist:



Dental exams

Limited emergency care

Extractions

Restorative care

For more information go to: www.SharingSmilesDay.com

