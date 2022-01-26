Watch
Third person arrested in Marigny Circle shooting

Posted at 9:50 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 10:50:45-05

A third person has been arrested in connection with a Sunday night shooting in Lafayette.

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office were notified at 7:00 pm on January 23 of a shooting in the 200 block of Marigny Circle.

According to the sheriff's office, two men were involved in an altercation in which a 36-year-old victim was struck with a firearm by a suspect. That suspect was identified as 19-year-old Wilbert Sampy.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Shortly after the altercation, deputies say a second suspect began shooting at Sampy for unknown reasons.

Sampy was injured during the shooting and was transported to a hospital for medical attention.

Sampy was booked into the Lafayette Parish jail on charges of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm for his involvement in the initial altercation.

The second suspect, 30-year-old La’stavius Holden, was booked on a charge of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

A third suspect, identified as 28-year-old Earneisha Utley, was arrested and booked on a charge of Accessory After the Fact to Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies say.

