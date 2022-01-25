Two arrested in Marigny Circle shooting incident

Two people have been booked in connection with a Sunday incident on Marigny Circle, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.

Lastavius L. Holden, 30, was booked with attempted second-degree murder, a bench warrant for failing to appear and traffic charges. He remains in the parish jail in lieu of $151,500 bond.

Earneisha T Utley, 28, was booked with accessory to attempted second-degree murder. She remains in the parish jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Both were booked in connection with a January 23 incident. Deputies were called to the 200 block of Marigny Circle to handle a fight in progress with weapons that turned into a shooting in progress, records show.

Deputies released no additional information because the investigation is on-going.