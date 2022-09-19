Watch Now
Thieves hit local nursery; identity of three people sought

Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 19, 2022
Lafayette Police and a local business are asking for tips in a theft that happened Friday.

A spokeswoman for All Seasons Home, Garden & Landscaping Showplace on Johnston Street says the business was robbed Friday at about 1 p.m.

The spokeswoman says they believe a man walked into the office allegedly to distract an employee so two women could leave with the business safe. They also believe two other men distracted other employees elsewhere, so the women allegedly could get to the safe.

If you recognize any of these people or have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

