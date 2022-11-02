The youth now have a safe space

Teens and children in Lafayette now have a safe space to come to after school and on the weekends.

The owner of sanctuary games and comics says he wants to give them a place where they can escape the pressure of the streets.

In addition to dollar comics, the store has game nights, card games, as well as tabletop games.

The owner says the idea is to give kids and teens somewhere they can go to get away from the world.

Dan Boudreaux, Owner of Sanctuary Games and Comics said, "I want to make that place where kids and adults who love comics and games and just everything nerdy can come have their own sanctuary, and make those friendships that last a lifetime and have fun and get away from the world."

Sanctuary Games and Comics is located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.