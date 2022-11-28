The singing Christmas Tree returns to Lafayette

The ever-popular Singing Christmas Tree returns to Lafayette as part of Fête de Noël, the December 2022 Christmas presentation of First Baptist Lafayette.

Four performance dates for the FREE Christmas program have been set for Friday, December 9 at 7pm, Saturday, December 10 at 3pm, Sunday, December 11 at 3pm and Monday, December 12 at 7pm.

According to John Frank Reeve, Minister of Music at First Baptist Lafayette, the 2022 Christmas performance will take the audience into a south Louisiana Cajun village as they celebrate Christmas on the bayou. The focal point of the village celebration will be the decorated Singing Christmas Tree that combines live singers with a wonderful digitally controlled lighting display. The stage setting will be a replica of a town square and surrounding village.

First Baptist Lafayette Pastor Dr. James Pritchard invited the Acadiana community to attend, expressing that the performance is a wonderful way to enter the true spirit of the Christmas season. Pritchard reflected, “For more than three decades, it has been our honor to make the Singing Christmas Tree a part of Acadiana’s Christmas experience. Thousands have witnessed our annual programs with their friends and families as they prepare for their own Christmas together. We are pleased to offer it once more in 2022.”

The Fête de Noël (Festival of Christmas) will feature a large cast of performers and singers along with a full orchestra. The program will include, Poisson Rouge, a local Cajun band playing Cajun Christmas tunes interspersed with traditional carols and seasonal favorites presented by the church’s adult choir, children’s choir, and soloists. The delightful storyline will entertain and inspire the audience to focus on the true meaning of the season.

Fête de Noël performances are FREE with tickets that can be obtained online at www.fbclaf.org/tree. Groups are welcome to attend.

All Fête de Noël performances will be held at First Baptist Lafayette, 1100 Lee Avenue in downtown Lafayette. The performances are a presentation of the Music Ministry of First Baptist Lafayette.