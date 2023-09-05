The Mercredi Show kicks off its 16th year in Carencro

Carencro, La. — The PARC of Carencro and the City of Carencro kicks off the 16th year of The Mercredi Show tomorrow, presented by Adapt Concepts Cooling & Heating.

The biannual free music series is held on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8:30 pm at Carencro's Pelican Park.

This fall's Mercredi Show lineup offers something for everyone, with a wide range of local and regional talent taking the stage.

Here is the complete lineup for the Fall 2023 Mercredi Show:

- September 6 - Nik-L-Beer (Variety)

- September 13 - Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted (Country)

- September 20 - The Beau Young Band (Variety)

- September 27 - Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition with special guests Johnnie Allen & Don Rich (Swamp Pop)

- October 4 - Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band (Zydeco)

- October 11 - Louisiana Red (Variety)

- October 18th - Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns (Cajun)

Admission to the Mercredi Show is free. Parking is free and all ages are welcome.

Food and beverages (water, soda and alcohol) will be available for purchase each week. Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy live music on the hill.

Stay up to date with The Mercredi Show here or follow them on Facebook.