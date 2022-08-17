The Current posts another story on Mayor's "side hustles"

The Current has posted another installment in its look at Mayor-President Josh Guillory's work outside his government job.

"The mayor-president has gone to great lengths to supplement an income he feared would be inadequate upon taking office, according to public filings and interviews with people familiar with the mayor-president’s efforts to find additional work. Since his election, Guillory has taught classes at UL, formed two LLCs and obtained a license to produce title insurance, on top of processing expungements for clients. The city-parish charter prohibits the mayor-president from outside employment that would interfere with his official duties," the Current story states.

In this story, there are details about Guillory's work as an attorney - he appears to have signed paperwork for a client's drug charge expungement the same day he said he completed a rehab program - as well as the circumstances of his past and current work at UL.

Also in the story is information about apparent connections between Guillory's legal practice and his wife's counseling job and City Attorney Greg Logan's downtown law office and Logan's brother.

"The city-parish attorney said he was unaware that Guillory had used The Logan Law Firm phone number and its Jefferson Street address as his business address on the August expungement filing," the article states. "Logan’s law office address, which also serves as Guillory’s campaign headquarters, figures into another source of income for the Guillorys, (Guillory's wife Jamie's) job at a mental health facility in Shreveport."

The mental health facility is owned by Logan's brother, and is domiciled in the Logan Law Firm building, the story states.

