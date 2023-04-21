The Consul General of Belgium Visits Carencro High School

Lafayette, LA - Carencro High School had a very special visitor recently.

The Consul General of Belgium Michel Gerebtzoff, stationed in Atlanta, Georgia, visited the school as part of a promotional tour.

The Counsel General was greeted by the student body and the Belgian National Anthem was played by the band.

A performance by the school's dance team who choreographed a dance using a song by a famous Belgian artist as students taking French I and II sang along followed the the Belgium National Anthem.

Carencro High was chosen for its richness of diversity and culture according to Counsel General Gerebtzoff.

After formally introducing himself, the Counsel General immediately opened the floor for Q&A.

At the conclusion of the event, student representatives and the school’s administration presented Counsel General Gerebtzoff with local recipes that were arranged in a cookbook along with a basket full of Cajun goodies to commemorate his visit to the school.