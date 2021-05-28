The Cajun Heartland State Fair is back

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Cajun Heartland State Fair has been a tradition here in Acadiana for decades. After being canceled because of COVID-19 last year, it reopened on Thursday, May 27.

KATC talked to a lot of people at and the feeling is the same through and through. People are happy the fair is finally back.

“We love the fair!” cheered two young girls as our crew walked around the rides and food stands.

For some, the fair reopening means a sigh of relief.

“I feel like it’s a sign that things are getting back to normal,” said Queenesha Scott. “Now we can come together as a community again and I love it, it’s so fun... It’s summer, you know?”

For others, it’s a tradition that can’t be replaced – like for Abbigail Brousard, who celebrated her 14th birthday at the fair.

“It’s a tradition that I've always done because my birthday is at the end of May, and the fair comes at the end of May,” she explained. We started coming here because it’s the thing to do.”

The fair will always be an Acadian staple for families, like the Pierce’s.

“It’s been around forever, it’s heartland state fair baby,” said Jessica Pierce.

“And it’ll be around forever,” continued her son, Dakota.

Jessica says it’s like a breath of fresh air to be back celebrating at the fair.

“Everybody is coming together, talking, having fun on the rides, it’s just... Everybody’s missed people.”

Ryan Myers and Holden Hartman, from Lafayette, also attended the opening night, but they had a bit of hesitation when it came to the rides.

"That's a nightmare...but I mean it's an experience... yeah it's an experience if you want your organs to be mixed,” they said.

The fair will be open until June 6.

Photo courtesy of Hamza Romani

