The Blake offering Grab N Go breakfast to first responders for Cinco de Mayo

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Blake Senior Living Facility is offering a free Grab N Go breakfast for first responders on Wednesday, May 5, in celebration of Cinco De Mayo.

According to a release, the Blake is partnering with Clay Begnaud with Edward Jones to show their gratitude to all first responders in the community.

The Grab N Go breakfast includes a brisket and egg burrito, donuts and drink that first responders can drive up and get on May 5 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at 400 Polly Lane in Lafayette.

First responders can RSVP to 337-993-8898 or kim.stblanc@blakeseniorliving.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel