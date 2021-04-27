Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

The Blake offering Grab N Go breakfast to first responders for Cinco de Mayo

items.[0].image.alt
J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Paramedic symbol and phone number emergency truck
Posted at 2:01 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 15:01:37-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Blake Senior Living Facility is offering a free Grab N Go breakfast for first responders on Wednesday, May 5, in celebration of Cinco De Mayo.

According to a release, the Blake is partnering with Clay Begnaud with Edward Jones to show their gratitude to all first responders in the community.

The Grab N Go breakfast includes a brisket and egg burrito, donuts and drink that first responders can drive up and get on May 5 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at 400 Polly Lane in Lafayette.

First responders can RSVP to 337-993-8898 or kim.stblanc@blakeseniorliving.com.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.