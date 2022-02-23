Teacher's Tennis Tournament planned

Acadiana Serves, the tennis management company that takes care of Beaver and Thomas parks in Lafayette, is hosting a Teacher's Tennis Tournament.

The event is set for March 19 and 20 at Beaver Park.

It's a Men's and Women's doubles event; here are the details:



Brackets: 2.5, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0

2 matches guaranteed/ Short sets

Open to retired teachers as well

Register with a partner

Cost $25

Deadline March 16th, 2022

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE TOURNAMENT

There also is a three-week "Sip and Hit" clinic planned, so players who might be rusty, or who have little to no tennis experience, to get ready for the tournament.

That clinic will be held February 25, March 4 and March 11 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE SIP AND HIP CLINIC

For more information about these events, click here.