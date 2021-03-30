Talks of deconsolidation continue in Lafayette, as the "Protect the City Committee" met Tuesday to work toward a solution.

"A lot of the questions about the government are, 'How much is the city?' or 'Is the city not subsidizing the parish?' That is a lot of detail and a lot of work to decipher all of that," Stuart Breaux, committee member at large, said.

Breaux says Tuesday's meeting allowed members to identify financial problems that came from past actions. During the committee's second meeting, four committee members from the past spoke to the new members: two from 1992's charter commission, the other two from the 2012 commission.

"At least in this situation, they didn't want to vote to fund another government," Don Baque said.

"I can't stand here and say I saw any great benefit from consolidation," George Lewis added.

Their speech taught the panel concerns from the past and what efforts were made to address the issues.

"There is nothing new under the sun," explained Breaux. "So we're just looking at the same issue from a slightly different perspective, but their experience is something we need to do our job, to draw on that experience."

Appointed by the Lafayette City Council, the committee is to answer 14 questions focused on whether consolidation is good for the city and the residents. In 3-6 months, they will present their findings to the council.

The Protect the City Committee has another meeting on April 13th.

