Taco Takedown starts in Downtown Lafayette

If you limit it to just Tuesdays, you'll never get through the list.

Downtown Lafayette is bringing back the Downtown Snackdown competition, this time featuring tacos. It starts today and runs through September 19.

Sixteen downtown restaurants have created their own dishes to compete for the title of Taco Takedown Champion.

Downtown restaurants, familiar and new, will come together to introduce their take on the best taco. From the classic fish taco to smoked brisket, Vietnamese-inspired bao buns, and a healthy bowl alternative, this competition will showcase various flavors for all Downtown guests to enjoy.

Participating restaurants in the Downtown competition will include Agave Downtown, Black Cafe, CENTRAL Pizza & Bar, Grocery Tavern & Delicatessen, Handy Stop Market & Cafe, Hideaway on Lee, Johnson's Boucanière, La Carreta Lafayette, Luna Bar & Grill,

Pamplona Tapas Bar, Pat's Downtown Lafayette, Pop's Poboys, Rêve Coffee Roasters, Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant, Tsunami Sushi Lafayette, and TULA Tacos + Amigos.

The aim of the exercise is to promote Downtown restaurants, drive additional sales to boost the local economy, and encourage friendly competition as restaurants display their best taco dishes. This month-long food fight is also a fundraiser for the non-profit Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, with $1 per taco sold to be donated to the organization responsible for providing marketing, promotional, and business support for the central business district of Lafayette.

The community is encouraged to #MaskUpDowntown, make their way downtown, and vote online for their favorite dish until September 19.

"Downtown Lafayette is proud to be home to a large concentration of locally-owned and operated, one-of-a-kind restaurants that provide something for everyone," said Jamie Hebert, DLU Director of Programming and Engagement. "We invite Acadiana to join us in tasting these delicious dishes and cast their votes online! These sales will boost revenues for our downtown restaurant economy and will encourage people to visit our retail shops, salons, and music and entertainment venues as well."

A third "Downtown Snackdown" competition would not be possible without the support of sponsors, including Designs by Robin, Discover Cajun, Fox Pest Control, and Freetown Flat.

You can see the competing dishes and the list of restaurants here.