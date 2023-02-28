Suspect in S. Sterling Street homicide charged with second degree murder

LAFAYETTE, La. — According to Lieutenant Jace Quebedeaux, Public Information Officer for the Lafayette Police Department, Kasyn Alexander was arrested on February 26, 2023, for an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a homicide.

The homicide occurred in the 700 block of South Sterling Street on January 28, 2022, says Quebedeaux.

Alexander was located and arrested by LPSO for the arrest warrant, where he was booked into LPCC by LPSO on the following charges: Warrant/Bench Warrant, Illegal Possession Of Stolen Firearm, P/Sched I Drugs, View Outward Or Inward Through, Second Degree Murder Charge, Driving On Roadway Laned for Traffic, and Handling Of Machine Guns Unlawful.