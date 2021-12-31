Suspect in December 8 homicide in Broussard arrested

The suspect in a Broussard fatal shooting earlier this month has been arrested.

Police say 18-year-old Jamiah Xavier Celestine turned himself in Thursday to the United States Marshal's Task Force. He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of second degree murder.

Officers responded to the area of Gustave St. and Leon St. shortly after 9 p.m. on December 8 for reports of gunshots in the area.

They were directed to a nearby residence, where they located the victim, identified as 21-year-old Diondre Williams, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier and the police department thanked the U.S. Marshal's Task Force for their assistance with the investigation and arrest.

