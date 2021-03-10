Sunday's Zydeco Marathon may affect traffic in Lafayette

The Zydeco Marathon will take place this Sunday, March 14, in Lafayette.

Ahead of the race, Lafayette Police advised residents that the event may affect traffic in several areas.

The marathon, which will feature a half marathon of 13.1 miles and a full marathon of 26.2 miles, begins at 7:00 am at Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette.

The race will go through the Saint Streets, Cajundome, Downtown Lafayette, Freetown neighborhoods, ULL's campus, the Oil Center, and Bendel Gardens neighborhood.

See the full schedule and affected streets:

On Saturday, March 13th, the following blocks of the Downtown District will be closed for the Zydeco Marathon Fun Run from 7:15 am - 9:15 am:

Jefferson 300-1000 BLK

Lee 1000-1200 BLK

See the Fun Run and 5K maps.

On Sunday, March 14th, the following blocks of the Downtown District will be closed for the Zydeco Half and Full Marathons from 6:00 am - 1:30 pm:

S Buchanan 200-300 BLK

E Congress 100-200 BLK

W Congress 300-1200 BLK

Cypress 100-200 BLK

Garfield 200-100 BLK

Jefferson 200-1200 BLK

Parkside 700 BLK

Polk 100-300 BLK

Second 200 BLK

Third 300 BLK

Vermilion 100-400 BLK

Versailles 100 BLK

See the Half- and Full-Marathon official race map for additional road closure information.

Police say traffic in these areas may be affected until 2:00 pm.

Motorists are asked to use and alternate route to avoid the area.

Zydeco Marathon / Lafayette Police Dept.

