Sunday's Zydeco Marathon may affect traffic in Lafayette

The Zydeco Marathon will take place this Sunday, March 14, in Lafayette.
Ahead of the race, Lafayette Police advised residents that the event may affect traffic in several areas.
The marathon, which will feature a half marathon of 13.1 miles and a full marathon of 26.2 miles, begins at 7:00 am at Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette.
The race will go through the Saint Streets, Cajundome, Downtown Lafayette, Freetown neighborhoods, ULL's campus, the Oil Center, and Bendel Gardens neighborhood.
See the full schedule and affected streets:
On Saturday, March 13th, the following blocks of the Downtown District will be closed for the Zydeco Marathon Fun Run from 7:15 am - 9:15 am:
- Jefferson 300-1000 BLK
- Lee 1000-1200 BLK
On Sunday, March 14th, the following blocks of the Downtown District will be closed for the Zydeco Half and Full Marathons from 6:00 am - 1:30 pm:
- S Buchanan 200-300 BLK
- E Congress 100-200 BLK
- W Congress 300-1200 BLK
- Cypress 100-200 BLK
- Garfield 200-100 BLK
- Jefferson 200-1200 BLK
- Parkside 700 BLK
- Polk 100-300 BLK
- Second 200 BLK
- Third 300 BLK
- Vermilion 100-400 BLK
- Versailles 100 BLK
See the Half- and Full-Marathon official race map for additional road closure information.
Police say traffic in these areas may be affected until 2:00 pm.
Motorists are asked to use and alternate route to avoid the area.
