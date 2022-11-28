Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Sun Wellness Resource Center to host free open house

sun wellness 1.png
Courtesy of Sun Wellness Resource Center
sun wellness 1.png
Posted at 4:44 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 17:48:09-05

The Sun Wellness Resource Center in Lafayette will be hosting an open house on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Located on the northside of Lafayette at 317 Madeline Street, the open house will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Vital health and wellness information as well as workshops and seminars will be provided to all Lafayette citizens. Various community organizations centered around health and wellness will also be featured.

There is no cost to attend the Sun Wellness Resource Center open house.

The Sun Wellness Resource Center is open from Monday to Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please call 337-534-0066 or email info.sunwellness@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.