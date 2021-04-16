Submissions being accepted for Annual Youth Art Competition

The Lafayette Art Association & Gallery is now accepting submissions for its Annual Youth Art Competition.

Any child from Pre-K through 8th grade can submit their work in either the 2D or 3D category.

The last day to submit is this Saturday, April 17. The artwork will be featured in an exhibit from April 21-May 2, with the awards reception set for May 2.

"We think the creative process is important and we believe in inspiring young artists and we encourage them to participate to put their work up," said Lafayette Art Association Vice President Margo Baker. "It's not an easy thing to do and we just would like to have as many participants as possible."

Entry forms and parental consent forms are available at the LAA or can be emailed upon request. LAA is located at 1008 E. St. Mary Blvd.

For more information, call 337-269-0363 or email info@lafayetteart.org.

