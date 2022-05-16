Students celebrated for making principal's list

LAFAYETTE, La. – Sixty-two students at Broadmoor Elementary are celebrating making the principal's list this year.

The owner of Bailey's Seafood and Grill treated the students to lunch on Monday.

The lunch has been a tradition since 1994 to help honor students from many local schools

