Student art expo showcases young creativity

The Student Art Expo returned to Downtown Lafayette Saturday at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Art from hundreds of Lafayette Parish School System students from K-12th grade was on display, including paintings, drawings, music, and more.

The expo is open until 8 p.m.

Families can enjoy performances by breakdancers, slam poets, traditional Hawaiian dancers, along with a variety of interactive arts activities and student artwork.

Those in attendance could also join in on the action themselves by participating in hands-on arts activities on the street in front of AcA and by viewing live painting demonstrations by teaching artists and art educators.

All in all, organizers say the event was a great way for the community to enjoy and support young artists while in a family-friendly environment.

"It's just a day for families to come out, see their childrens' work and just for families to come and engage in hands on arts activities and just learn about really all the amazing things that are going on in arts and education in our school system," said Samuel Oliver, executive director of Acadiana Center for the Arts.

