Streaming concert series airs Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. – Cypress Lake Studios LIVE! is a monthly, streaming concert series curated by KRVS Public Media and presented by the Dr. Tommy Comeaux Endowed Chair in Traditional Music at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Featuring local bands and musicians, each concert is recorded live at KRVS's Cypress Lake Studios and streamed out to the world. Experience different genres of music while supporting local musicians. Each exclusive concert will be online for viewing for only one month.

The concert series is a celebration of our local music scene and will feature three local bands of different genres of music. Each concert will be posted on KRVS.org on the first Wednesday of the month and will be available for viewing until the end of the month. Tickets are available on Eventbrite via KRVS.org on a donation basis.

"As a public radio station, KRVS's mission is to provide quality programming that educates and entertains," explains Interim General Manager Patrick Mould, "but also highlight anyway we can the uniqueness of this region. For decades, our music has attracted the attention of enthusiasts from around the world and our streaming Cypress Lake Studios LIVE! concert series is just another way of continuing to feature our music to as many people as possible."

The first concert begins Wednesday, July 7, 2021 and features The Riley Family Band (Steve Riley and his two sons), KC Jones, and Cedric Watson. Each registrant will receive an active link to view the concert on July 7 and will be able to continue viewing until July 31, 2021. Viewers may register any time after the initial viewing on July 7.

“I'm supporting this series because of all the concert plans we had, in which we had planned to use our supremely talented local musicians, that were canceled during the pandemic. Even as face-to-face live music is now returning, those folks still need the work and their fans out in the community and around the world will be glad to see and hear them again,” says Dr. Mark DeWitt, Dr. Tommy Comeaux Endowed Chair in Traditional Music at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

