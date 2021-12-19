Storm damage forces cancellation of Christmas in the Park tonight

Due to weather damage, Moncus Park is cancelling tonight’s “Christmas in the Park” festivities featuring Elf on the big screen. The event will proceed as scheduled on Monday, December 20th.

All pre-purchased tickets and parking passes will be honored any future night of the festival. Full refunds are available by request at info@moncuspark.org.

If you'd like to help with the rest of the Christmas in the Park events, you can sign up as a volunteer. You can find more info at www.moncuspark.org/christmas.

Christmas in the Park is a 12-night seasonal event running through Wednesday, December 29th from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. each evening, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. General Admission tickets are available online for $10, or $15 if purchased onsite with cash, debit, or credit. Children two and under get in free.

General Admission guests can park for free at Cajun Field to catch the free shuttles to and from the event that will leave every few minutes, starting at 4:30pm.

Upgraded ticketing options include Family Passes with tickets for five guests and on-site parking for $55. VIP tickets include access for two guests in the VIP tent, 4 complimentary drinks, and on-site parking for $150, or are available for $120 without on-site parking. Tickets options with parking must be purchased in advance, but VIP upgrades are available onsite for $60 per ticket.

To purchase food and drink at the event, you load money onto a wristband. You can use cash, debit cards or credit cards to load funds on the bands.

Activities planned include live music, multiple children’s activities per night, Storytime with local authors, photos with Santa, shopping at the Christmas Market and General Store, selfie stations, a live art installation, local food vendors and specialty cocktails.

To buy tickets in advance at www.moncuspark.org. Volunteers get in for free.