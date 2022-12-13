Store employees hold down robbery suspect until Lafayette Police arrive

LAFAYETTE, La. – Employees at a local Lafayette business held the suspect until police arrived Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:35 pm, officers with Lafayette Police Department responded to a restaurant located in the 1600 block of Eraste Landry Road in reference to a suspect attempting to remove an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

According to employees, the suspect entered the store, went behind the counter and began taking money out of the register. When the suspect was observed removing the money he immediately tried to leave the premises. The suspect was held down by employees and the door locked preventing him from leaving until officers’ arrival.

The suspect, James Bearb Jr. , 40 of Lafayette was arrested on charges of simple robbery and simple battery.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel