STM Sparklers bring home national championship wins from UDA

The STM Sparklers earned a double national championship title at the UDA Nationals in Orlando.

The team returned to Lafayette on Saturday with two trophies in hand. The Sparklers earned national championship titles in large Varsity Pom and Jazz.

Denise L Ramon / STM

According to the team, the STM Sparklers have held a UDA National Championship title 24 times in the last 31 years. Sixteen of those titles were in the Pom category.

The team is coached by Jenny Harris Matthews and Kelly Gilespie Degraauw. Team Moderator is Heidi Reed. Team Captain, Maddy Strother.

The 2020-2021 team includes Maddy Strother, Elizabeth Beaullieu, Ava Hyde, A’loni Butler, Sarah Gallagher, Avery Pesson, Caroline Ramon, Mya Leblanc, Ainsley Landry, Sophia Matthews, Callie Brouillette, Callie Carter, Lucia DelGreco, Julia Haydel, Elise Lafleur, Londyn Menard.

Denise L Ramon / STM

Teurlings Catholic also brought home a national win at the UCA competition. Read more on their win here

