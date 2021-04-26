Teurlings Catholic High School cheerleaders win at national event

The Teurlings High School cheer team has won a championship for the fourth time, supporters say.

The team, led by Coach Nicky McIntosh, won the Super Varsity Non Tumbling Game Day finals at the Universal Cheerleaders Association competition in Orlando, Florida.

The UCA awards championships in dozens of categories. This is the fourth one for Teurlings Catholic, and the second in as many years, supporters say.

The captains of this year's team are Celeste Frederick and Emma Claire Mcmath. There are 29 young women on the team.

The competition was held April 23 through 25, and awards were presented virtually.

Here are some photos they sent us, taken in Orlando: