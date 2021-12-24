Staying safe during the holiday season

With the holidays being around the corner, families across acadiana are gathering. However, everyone needs to be careful. Doctors say the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is highly transmissible.

As many people come together for the holiday there are people who can't. Ryan Sayles says, this is the first time he can't be with his family during the holidays.

"... It definitely hurt to get covid four or five days before Christmas I have to quarantine until Wednesday I tested positive Monday morning. It's just a downer that you can't be with your family, and everyone on Christmas. My family flew in the day before I tested positive and I literally can't see them until the day before they leave...."

Doctors say, even if a person if fully vaccinated against covid-19, you can still get sick. Dr. Kaufman says getting the booster shot is the most effective way to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"... and so getting the booster shot, boost the level antibodies in our system. That makes us much less accessible to infection and makes it less likely to get an illness..."

