State Supreme Court to hear arguments in Ochsner vaccine lawsuit next month

The Louisiana Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center's vaccine mandate next month.

According to Jimmy Faircloth, who represents hospital employees in a lawsuit filed against the health system's vaccine mandate, the court agreed to "expedited review" of the rulings in the Ochsner case. The cases in both Lafayette and Shreveport are on the court's docket for oral argument on December 7.

"This is terrific news. It is rare, if not unprecedented, for the Court to use its supervisory power to address purely legal issues without a trial or a decision from an ordinary appeal. The Court surely appreciates the gravity and timing of these issues, and recognizes that a longstanding fundamental right is under assault. We look forward to urging the Court to validate Louisiana's right to personal medical autonomy," Faircloth states in Wednesday's press release.

Faircloth and the attorney for Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center appealed a court ruling that allowed vaccine mandates to proceed. Judges in both cases rejected the plaintiffs' request that the mandates, which required that employees get vaccinated or be fired, be halted.

Appeals were filed with the Third Circuit Court of Appeal and the state Supreme Court in the Ochsner case, in which the judge rejected the suit altogether. The judge stated the hospital is a private employer and can require vaccines if they want to. The appeals reiterate the plaintiffs' original arguments regarding the mandate, and request that the Third Circuit or Supreme Court grant their request to stop the mandate.

The court docket shows both cases will be heard on December 7.

