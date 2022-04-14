State Police investigating fatal Lafayette officer-involved shooting

State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on Thursday morning in Lafayette.

Troopers say they were called around 2:30 am on April 14 by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of Paul Breaux Avenue.

One person was transported to a local hospital following the shooting.

According to State Police, that person has died from his injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No officers were injured in the shooting.

KATC will release more information as it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel