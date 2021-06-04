State offers incentives for people to get vaccinated, some say it's not enough

LAFAYETTE, La. — Some people say the incentives that Governor Jon Bel Edwards announced -- are simply not enough.

The perks include getting a free drink at participating restaurants and bars if you can prove that you’ve been vaccinated in the previous seven days. Plus, free entry to state parks until July 31st.

The free drink campaign is called Shot For a Shot. A shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in your arm... And in return, a drink, with or without alcohol.

This is the latest move from Louisiana leadership to get more people vaccinated.

"While we continue to be encouraged that more people are being vaccinated every day, quite frankly the uptake is not what we would like it to be. and so, we would certainly want to do better,” said Gov. Edwards.

Governor Edwards made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday, asking people not to wait for more incentives.

"Please don't wait to get your vaccination, do that just as soon as you possibly can,” he added.

KATC spoke to a man in Lafayette who says for one he doesn’t drink, and he’s a Veteran, so he has free admission to state parks anyway. These perks don’t entice him to get the vaccine. He is not planning on getting the vaccine because he doesn't trust it.

“Some people might go for it, I suppose,” said Jacob Daigle.

He says no incentive would make people change their minds.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think people are basically either going to get it or they’re not,” he added. “And I don’t think any incentive is going to change that.”

He’s convinced people that haven’t gotten the vaccine probably won’t. Plus, he believes it might take something more drastic to change people's minds.

"They might be forced into it if you limit their ability to travel, or something among those lines," said Daigle. "But I think they people that haven't taken it yet, probably won't."

We also spoke to a man from Youngsville that preferred to stay anonymous.

He’s vaccinated and believes it might help people insecure about getting the vaccine to get the shot.

“If they were on the fence whether they should or not... Well, hey look. I get possibly a free drink at a restaurant, or hey, I can go to the splash pad at Palmetto State Park if I get the vaccine all summer,” he said.

He says it’s unfortunate for the people that got the vaccine early but says it is what it is.

“You got the vaccine already. It’s not like I would go back in time and wait two months for it just because I was going to get a free drink,” he added.

Most people we spoke with agree with the fact that a free drink will not convince people that have made up their mind against the vaccine, but instead, might help people that were always open to the idea.

