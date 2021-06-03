Governor Edwards to hold Thursday press conference

Governor Edwards is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

Edwards has held weekly press conferences to provide the latest information to residents on the pandemic. Last week, Edwards lifted a number of the remaining restrictions in the state including the mask mandate for schools. Capacity and gathering limits have also been lifted.

Edwards stated that businesses and residents can decide whether they wish to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated. Masking is still recommended for those who have not received a complete vaccine series.

The governor is expected to speak at 2:30 pm. KATC will provide a stream of the press conference on katc.com and our Facebook page.

To see the latest order from the governor, click here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel